Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.24. 314,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,165. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $223.93 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

