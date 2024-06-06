CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.62% of CarMax worth $317,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CarMax by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 61.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KMX traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 149,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.