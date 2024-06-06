Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Cut by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,691 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.