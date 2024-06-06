Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $195.61 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,201,368 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars.

