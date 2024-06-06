Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $103.04

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.04, but opened at $107.73. Carvana shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 1,421,835 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,273 shares of company stock valued at $122,630,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.