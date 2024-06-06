Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$324,146.16 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16.
Cascades Stock Performance
CAS stock opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market cap of C$960.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
