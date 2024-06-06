Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$324,146.16 in Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16.

Cascades Stock Performance

CAS stock opened at C$9.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The firm has a market cap of C$960.77 million, a PE ratio of -45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cascades

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.