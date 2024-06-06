Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 4.3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 368,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 760,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $970.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

