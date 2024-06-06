CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.08.

CAVA Group Trading Up 4.1 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.40. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

