CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Down to $92.04

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.04, but opened at $87.18. CAVA Group shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 2,598,489 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

CAVA Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.86.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

