CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 721.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,092. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

