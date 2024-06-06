CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.80. 62,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 56,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

CEA Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Shares of CEA Industries are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 7th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

