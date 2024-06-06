Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.72

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 77480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

