CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $44.89 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.89 million and $4.94 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00011934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,749.71 or 1.00007867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00012502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00107175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

