Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $45.56 Average PT from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Celestica has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

