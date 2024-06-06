Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) CFO Samuel Bates Martin Sells 35,000 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CLDX stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

