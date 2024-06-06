Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.48. Approximately 134,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 804,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,160 shares of company stock worth $5,388,889 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

