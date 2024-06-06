CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $217,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after buying an additional 614,520 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.