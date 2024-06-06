Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.81

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $0.33. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 870,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

