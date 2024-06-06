Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 266.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IPSC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

