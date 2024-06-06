Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 101,425 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,425 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $99,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,102,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 602,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 398,667 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,000 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

