Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,866 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $72,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 753.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 303,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,672,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.62. The company had a trading volume of 434,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,924. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

