Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 7,232 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.39. 192,944 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

