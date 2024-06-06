Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 98,737 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after acquiring an additional 381,449 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,023. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

