Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.77% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 589,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,998. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

