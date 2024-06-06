Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $56,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $219.91. The stock had a trading volume of 303,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

