Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,847 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $139,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VUG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.01. 784,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $362.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.