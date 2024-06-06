Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 5.62% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $25.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 100,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,302. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

