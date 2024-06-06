Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $70,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12,494.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.40. The company had a trading volume of 776,656 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.