Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,874. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

