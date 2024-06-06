Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $123.70. 4,728,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,746. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

