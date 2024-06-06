Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $261,189,573. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $836.08. 1,370,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $432.34 and a twelve month high of $846.97. The company has a market cap of $794.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.17 and a 200-day moving average of $705.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

