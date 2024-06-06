Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $62,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 2,082,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

