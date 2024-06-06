Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,298. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

