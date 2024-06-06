Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock traded down $22.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,808.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,634.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,537.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

