Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,376 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $86,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $77.43. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

