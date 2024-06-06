Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 62,180 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $49,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,415. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

