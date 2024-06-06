Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Cataford 69,158 shares of Champion Iron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. In other news, insider David Cataford 69,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. Also, insider Michelle Cormier 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.