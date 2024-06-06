ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at TD Cowen

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

CHPT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,846 shares of company stock worth $102,562. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 206,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

