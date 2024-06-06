Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 678,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,644. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.22 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,201,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,032,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

