China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.99

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as high as C$8.93. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$8.93, with a volume of 1,310 shares changing hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.62 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts predict that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

