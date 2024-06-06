Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41). Approximately 12,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.35).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Christie Group
Christie Group Stock Up 4.8 %
Christie Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.
Christie Group Company Profile
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
