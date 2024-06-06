Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41). Approximately 12,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 15,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

