Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.39. The company had a trading volume of 526,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.22. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

