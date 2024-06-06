Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 200,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after purchasing an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,842,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,031,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
Shares of GT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GT
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
