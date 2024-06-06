Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 295,880 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 733.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,880 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 4,555,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.