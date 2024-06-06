Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 821,124 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2,229.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,124 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $98,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 19.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 36.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

CCI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.64. 1,940,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.