Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,988 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $56,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 6,318,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,198. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.