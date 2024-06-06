Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 184,783 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,783 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,683. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

