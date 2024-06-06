Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125,809 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $260.72. 3,296,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,825. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.44. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

