Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,062 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after buying an additional 2,140,153 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after buying an additional 1,812,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after buying an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,798,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,574. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

