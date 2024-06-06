Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,621 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $127,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.31. 5,498,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,195. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

